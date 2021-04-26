Breaking News
Speaker Line-Up Unveiled for the SIG Procurement Technology Summit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Subject-matter experts and practitioners from Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Northwestern University, PayPal and others to share best practices, digital transformation research and best-of-breed technology solutions.

Jacksonville, Florida, USA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIG, the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement, outsourcing and risk executives, today announces the presenter line-up for its Procurement Technology Summit. The event will take place entirely online from May 4-6, 2021.  

The interactive digital environment of the SIG Procurement Technology Summit will feature keynote speakers, breakout sessions with live Q&A, AI-powered networking and a virtual Innovation Hall with platform demonstrations that showcase how artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation are transforming procurement and driving better outcomes for businesses. 

Learn From Industry-Leading Experts 

The Summit agenda includes a diverse array of procurement industry experts and practitioners. Below is a short-list of Summit speakers and the entire agenda can be viewed on the Summit website. 

  • Purvee Kondal, Senior Director of Technology & Engineering Sourcing at Albertsons Companies 
  • Daryl Hammett, Global Head of Lead Management and Operations at Amazon Web Services (AWS) 
  • Stuart Brock, Senior Agreement Cloud Strategy Director at DocuSign 
  • Hervé Legenvre, Director at EIPM Value Creation Observatory 
  • Rajeev Karmacharya, Head of the Strategic Sourcing and Category Management at Fannie Mae 
  • Navin Vardya, VP, Global Head of Customer Success at Ivalua 
  • Mario Goethals, VP Procurement, Supply Chain & Logistics at Millicom 
  • Bernard (Bernie) Banks, Associate Dean for Leadership Development and Inclusion & Clinical Professor of Management at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management 
  • John Gallagher, Senior Sourcing Manager at PayPal 
  • Dave Mordue, Director, Tech Sourcing at Salesforce 
  • Michele Wesseling, Associate Vice President at TD Securities 
  • Greg Anderson, Senior Vice President at WNS Denali 
     

“Our industry’s most well-regarded thought leaders are going to challenge the way you think and show you how procurement can drive sustainable, long-term value that goes beyond cost-cutting,” said SIG CEO and President Dawn Tiura. “Knowledge sharing is so important right now, which is why this Summit is free for all SIG member companies, and attendance is unlimited for buy-side practitioners.” 

See Cutting-Edge Tech in the Innovation Hall 

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and interact with the world’s most innovative procurement solution providers and take part in Solution Experiences that will feature the latest advancements in procurement technology with live video chatting and virtual meetings. Below is the current list of Innovation Hall technology providers: 

  • apexanalytix  
  • Aravo 
  • Beeline 
  • Bid Ops 
  • Catalytic 
  • Coupa 
  • EcoVadis  
  • Egencia 
  • ENGAIZ  
  • Fairmarkit 
  • Focal Point 
  • GEP 
  • Medius 
  • OPTIS Consulting 
  • ProCom Flextrack 
  • Scanmarket 
  • Utmost 
  • Vertex 
  • VNDLY 

Additional providers and advisors participating in the Summit include App Orchid, Everest Group, GEP, Ivalua, SAP, SIREAS, Workday and WNS Denali. 

Registration Information 

For more information and to register, visit the Procurement Technology Summit website for the full agenda, session abstracts, speaker bios and participating sponsors. 

About SIG   

SIG, https://sig.org/ is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Future of Sourcing, which provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.   

