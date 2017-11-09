Spears Selects TrueCommerce Datalliance to Grow Vendor Managed Inventory Program

CINCINNATI, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueCommerce Datalliance announced today that its VMI platform will be used by California-based plastic pipe, fittings and valves manufacturer Spears Manufacturing Company. As part of the agreement, Spears will also rely on TrueCommerce Datalliance’s Customer Care team and project managers to migrate and grow its existing accounts.

“Spears is known for providing superior products, service, availability and value,” said Matt Baker VP of Sales Operation for Spears. “And now that we will be using the TrueCommerce Datalliance VMI platform, we’re going to be even better.”

During the last few years, several other major plumbing manufacturers have enrolled in similar programs and are part of the industry’s push toward product assortment without sacrificing supply chain efficiency.

Director of Sales Tom Hoar, TrueCommerce Datalliance said, “We are thrilled that we are able to help Spears improve their VMI program. As Spears gets deeper into our collaborative replenishment platform, they will discover the magnitude of data that we can analyze and the options for product fulfillment – not to mention the breadth of other supply chain tools from TrueCommerce that can assist Spears in meeting their brand goals.”

About Spears Manufacturing Company:

Founded in 1969, Spears Manufacturing Company is regarded as an industry-leading provider of thermoplastic valves, fittings, pipe and solvent cements. Headquartered in Sylmar, Ca, Spears has manufacturing and warehouse facilities throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.spearsmfg.com.

