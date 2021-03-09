Breaking News
SPECapc Releases New SOLIDWORKS Benchmark for Workstations Running SOLIDWORKS 2021

GAINESVILLE, Va., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The SPEC Application Performance Characterization (SPECapc) group has released new performance evaluation software for workstations running the latest version of Dassault Systèmes’ SOLIDWORKS 2021 CAD/CAM application. The benchmark is designed to run on Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit platforms.

The SPECapc for SOLIDWORKS 2021 benchmark includes 10 models and 50 tests exercising a full range of graphics and CPU functionality. Workstation model sizes range from 392 MB to 2.3 GB in memory. Key features in the benchmark include:

  • Testing under the SOLIDWORKS 2021 enhanced graphics interface.
  • Two CPU tests for file conversion and simulation.
  • Tests that exercise the 2D drafting mode within SOLIDWORKS.

Dassault Systèmes was a major contributor to development of the SPECapc for SOLIDWORKS 2021 benchmark.

“The new SPECapc for SOLIDWORKS 2021 benchmark reflects our continued cooperation with Dassault Systèmes, and we are grateful to Siddharth Palaniappan, Dassault’s SOLIDWORKS director of graphics and advanced visualizing, for helping speed development of the software,” said Trey Morton, SPECapc chair. “Our rigorous testing across different platforms ensures that vendors can use our benchmark to optimize performance of their SOLIDWORKS 2021 systems and that buyers can make more informed decisions when purchasing and configuring their workstations.”

The new benchmark comes on the heels of the SPECapc for SOLIDWORKS 2020 benchmark, released by SPECapc in September 2020.

Available now for downloading
The SPECapc for SOLIDWORKS 2021 benchmark is available for immediate download on the SPEC website (www.spec.org/gwpg) under a two-tiered pricing structure: free for the user community and $2,500 for sellers of computer-related products and services. SPEC/GWPG members receive benchmark licenses as a membership benefit.

About SPEC
SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

SPECapc® and SPEC® are trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

