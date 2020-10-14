SPECgpc releases SPECviewperf 2020

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Major new version of SPECviewperf graphics performance benchmark includes updated viewsets, new models, and support for both 2K and 4K resolutions

GAINESVILLE, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The SPEC Graphics Performance Characterization Group (SPECgpc) has released an all-new version of its SPECviewperf benchmark that features updated viewsets, new models, support for both 2K and 4K display resolutions, and improved set-up and results management.

“This is one of the biggest updates of SPECviewperf since its inception more than 25 years ago,” says Ross Cunniff, SPECgpc chair. “It’s a credit to our membership that we have been able to completely revamp the benchmark less than three years after the release of SPECviewperf 13.”

The SPECviewperf 2020 benchmark is available for free downloading to everyone except vendors of computers and related products and services that are not members of the SPEC Graphics and Workstation Performance Group (SPEC/GWPG). Non-member computer product and service vendors can purchase the benchmark for $2,500. SPEC/GWPG members include AMD, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Hypertec, Intel, Lenovo and Nvidia.

Reflecting real-world performance

SPECviewperf software measures the 3D graphics performance of systems running under the OpenGL and Direct X application programming interfaces. The benchmark’s workloads, called viewsets, represent graphics content and behavior extracted from professional applications, without the need to install the applications themselves.

Applications represented by viewsets in SPECviewperf 2020 include Autodesk 3ds Max and Maya for media and entertainment; Dassault Systèmes Catia and Solidworks, PTC Creo and Siemens NX for CAD/CAM; and two datasets representing professional energy and medical applications.

Major updates in SPECviewperf 2020 include:

  • New viewsets taken from traces of the latest versions of 3ds Max, Catia, Maya, and Solidworks applications.
  • Updated models in the viewsets based on 3ds Max, Catia, Creo, Solidworks, and real-world medical applications.
  • Support within all viewsets for both 2K and 4K resolution displays.
  • User interface improvements, including better interrogation and assessment of underlying hardware, clickable thumbnails of screen grabs, and a new results manager.
  • Support for running the benchmark using command-line options.

“SPECviewperf is the worldwide standard for evaluating graphics performance as it is experienced in the real world by users of leading 3D professional applications,” says Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research. “This latest version continues SPEC’s relentless pursuit of accuracy, reliability and comparability among diverse hardware platforms. It will be welcomed as an updated tool.”

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

Media contact: Bob Cramblitt, Cramblitt & Company, 919-481-4599, [email protected]

Images available upon request.

Company, product and service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f0ac632-2861-4409-be36-9bee8027aa54

