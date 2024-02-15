Special Counsel Robert Hur is in the final stages of plans to testify before Congress regarding his recently released report on President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.
Hur’s bombshell report revealed Biden’s significant memory issues, compounding voters’ long-held concerns about the president’s age. Hur’s testimony, expected to land in early March, would likely be before the House Judiciary Committee, Axios reported Thursday.
