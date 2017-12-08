WASHINGTON (Reuters on Friday ) – U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller late on Friday unveiled a trove of evidence against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort to convince a judge that he violated a gag order by ghost-writing an article to bolster his public image.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Special Counsel Mueller filing shows Manafort drafted Ukraine op-ed despite gag order - December 8, 2017
- No respite in sight from fast-moving Southern California wildfires - December 8, 2017
- Mueller turns over evidence for ex-Trump campaign manager Manafort’s trial - December 8, 2017