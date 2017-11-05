Special Counsel Mueller has enough evidence to charge Flynn, son: NBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Special Counsel Robert Mueller has collected sufficient evidence to charge Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, and his son, NBC News reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources familiar with the investigation.
