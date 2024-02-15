Special Counsel Robert Hur is expected to testify in a public hearing at the House Judiciary Committee next month, Fox News Digital has learned.
A source with direct knowledge told Fox News Digital Hur will testify on March 12 in a public hearing on his findings following months of investigating President Biden’s improper handling of classified records.
BIDEN ‘DID NOT REMEMBER WHEN HE WAS VICE PRESIDENT,’ WHEN HIS SON BEAU DIED, DURING SPECIAL COUNSEL INTERVIEWS
