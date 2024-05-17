Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to deny Hunter Biden’s request to delay his upcoming California tax trial in what is expected to be a busy summer for the president’s son, who also faces a separate criminal trial in Delaware.
In his motion, Special Counsel David Weiss said Biden’s attorney, who is representing him in the California and Delaware cases, previously agreed to the trial dates last year.
“No defendant would be afforded a continuance bec
