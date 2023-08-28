Global Special Interest Tourism Market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 22% and is anticipated to reach US$ 16.7 billion by 2030

Wilmington,Delaware, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Special Interest Tourism Market is valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 22% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Travellers are increasingly looking for one-of-a-kind and personalized experiences that correspond to their own interests and preferences. Special Interest Tourism meets these needs by providing specialized experiences such as adventure tourism, wildlife safaris, cultural immersion, wellness retreats, and more.

Furthermore, as disposable income levels improve in many nations, more people will be able to afford special-interest travel. They are eager to spend money on experiences that are related to their passions and interests, which is fueling the expansion of niche tourism categories. Furthermore, since the internet and social media have grown in popularity, travellers now have greater access to information about various special interest tourism possibilities.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Special Interest Tourism market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on activity, booking channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Special Interest Tourism market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (tourists) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Special Interest Tourism market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Special Interest Tourism Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of booking channel, in 2021, the in-person booking segment acquired the biggest revenue share, accounting for 65% of total revenue. The increasing number of adventure tourist bookings is driving the segment’s growth.

On the basis of region, Europe is predicted to hold a 40% share of the market, owing to an improving business environment, rising income levels, and government initiatives to boost tourism and travel activities.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 16.7 billion Growth Rate 22% Key Market Drivers Increasing Disposable Income

Shifting Consumer Preferences Regarding Travel and Lodging Companies Profiled Martin Randall Travel Limited

Audley Travel

Wild Frontier

Carlson Holdings, Inc.

National Geographic Partners, LLC.

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd.

Booking Holdings, Inc.

Lakeland Tours LLC

EF Educational Tours

Educational Tours, Inc

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global special interest tourism market growth include Martin Randall Travel Limited, Audley Travel, Wild Frontier, Carlson Holdings, Inc., National Geographic Partners, LLC., Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., Booking Holdings, Inc., Lakeland Tours LLC, EF Educational Tours, Educational Tours, Inc among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global special interest tourism market based on activity, booking channel and region

Global Special Interest Tourism Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tourists), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Activity Environmental Adventure Sport

Global Special Interest Tourism Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tourists), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Booking Channel Phone Booking Online Booking In-Person Booking

Global Special Interest Tourism Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tourists), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Special Interest Tourism Market US Canada Latin America Special Interest Tourism Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Special Interest Tourism Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Special Interest Tourism Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Special Interest Tourism Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Special Interest Tourism Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & AfricaAA



Key Questions Answered in the Special Interest Tourism Report:

What will be the market value of the global special interest tourism market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global special interest tourism market?

What are the market drivers of the global special interest tourism market?

What are the key trends in the global special interest tourism market?

Which is the leading region in the global special interest tourism market?

What are the major companies operating in the global special interest tourism market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global special interest tourism market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

