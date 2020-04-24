Special Report: Coronavirus and Health & Wellness

Breaking News
In the face of the COVID-19 breakout, people are focused on health and wellness like never before.

Visit www.greenbuildermedia.com for more information on health and wellness and how it impacts the building industry.

Lake City, Colo., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With COGNITION Smart Data, Green Builder Media tracks trends in the Health and Wellness category, assessing how shifting consumer demands will create systemic change in the housing sector.

“The Coronavirus—the first global pandemic that has ever unfolded online—has hit all-time records of online engagement and activity,” says Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. “Health and Wellness related discussion skews negative, as people are worried about minimizing the spread of the virus, staying well, and losing healthcare benefits. But, interestingly, over the past few weeks, positive sentiment is mounting as people devise creative ways to relieve stress, help neighbors, and foster hope.”

This report includes data and analysis on: 

  • Conversation Drivers. What topics are consumers focused on? What health and wellness products, services, and content are they looking for? 
  • Home Redesign. How will a renewed nesting instinct, work from home demands, and social distancing impact the remodeling industry? What are the trending projects? 
  • Mental Health. How is the pandemic shaping people psychologically? What are the best protocols for management of this? 
  • Behavioral Modification. What are the key areas consumers are focusing on when it comes to health and wellness changes? 
  • Indoor Air Quality. What are consumers saying about it? What solutions are they looking for? 
  • Home Healthcare and Telehealth. How will these two sectors of the health industry be changed by COVID-19 demands? 
  • And much, much more … 

Download the report here.

For more information about shifting consumer expectations in the health and wellness space and the corresponding impact on the building industry, join Gutterman for a webinar on May 6 at 3 ET as she delves deeper into the topic. Click here to reserve your webinar spot. 

 

Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including building science, Internet of Things, smart home technologies, building and energy codes, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables and clean transportation. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data services offering that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.

CONTACT: Cati O'Keefe
Green Builder Media
513-532-0185
[email protected]
