Special Report: Coronavirus and the Housing Industry

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Data on how COVID-19 is impacting the housing industry, including 13 areas where consumers may change their behavior.

Lake City, Colo., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Builder Media offers this free special report to help companies related to the housing industry develop corporate strategies.  

Download for free: Coronavirus and the Homebuilding Industry

It includes: 

  • Consumer Sentiment on First Global Pandemic to Unfold Online
  • 13 Areas Where Consumer Behavior May Change for Good
  • Home Buying Goes Online
  • 4 Key Areas of Disruption to the Industry
  • What’s Happened to Housing in Previous Pandemics and Crises

Download the report here. 

About Green Builder Media 

Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including building science, Internet of Things, smart home technologies, building and energy codes, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables and clean transportation. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data services offering that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.

