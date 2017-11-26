Special Report: ‘Treacherous shenanigans’ – The inside story of Mugabe’s downfall

HARARE (Reuters) – Inside State House in Harare, Robert Mugabe was in the tightest spot of his 37-year rule. Tanks were on the streets and troops had occupied the state broadcaster, from where the army had announced it had taken control of Zimbabwe.
