According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America has the biggest market share among them, Asia Pacific is another important market for Specialty medical chairs

Farmington, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size Was Valued At USD 3.92 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Grow At A Compound Annual Growth Rate (Cagr) Of 8.0% Over The Forecast Period 2022-2030. Specialty medical chairs are pieces of medical tools that are used to treat, examine, and help people get better. These help people by making it easier for them to move around or making them feel better during surgery. In hospitals, clinics, and outpatient surgery centers, medical chairs are used to examine and treat patients. These things can be run by hand or with batteries. As needed, doctors can use these chairs to help guide their patients in their own areas of care, and the chairs also help the patient feel very comfortable during the medical process.

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Recent Developments:

In June 2017, Dentsply Sirona entered into a distribution agreement with Henry Schein Canada, Inc. to expand its distribution network in Canada. Increasing number of industry players is expected to intensify competition in the market in the coming years.

Segmentation Analysis:

Birthing chairs are a special kind of medical chair made just for women who are giving birth. These chairs are better than regular birthing beds in a number of ways, such as being easier to move, more comfortable, and easier for medical staff to get to. In the next few years, the global birthing chair market is expected to grow a lot. This is because of a number of things, such as the growing popularity of natural childbirth, more people knowing about the benefits of birthing chairs, and improvements in birthing chair technology.

Specialty medical chairs are important pieces of medical equipment that are used in hospitals to keep people comfortable and supported while they are getting different kinds of medical care. In hospitals, specialty chairs can be used for things like IV therapy, dialysis, and blood collection.

Telemedicine is also a big factor in the growth of the hospital specialty medical chairs market. More people are getting medical care from home now that telemedicine services are becoming more common. More and more people are using special medical chairs that can be used at home. These chairs give patients the support and comfort they need during telemedicine appointments and treatments. In terms of competition, the market for hospital specialty medical chairs is very competitive. Many companies offer a wide range of chairs that are made for different medical processes and treatments.

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Dynamics:

The Specialty Medical Chairs market is growing because more people are getting chronic diseases and there are more older people who need to get better. The market is also growing because more and more people are using specialty medical chairs with advanced technology and more and more money is being spent on research and development by pharmaceutical companies. The market is also growing because there are more surgeries for eye, dental, and ear, nose, and throat (ENT) problems. For example, a study in the Healio Journal from February 2021 says that 10,000 cataract surgeons in the United States did about 4 million surgeries, or an average of 400 surgeries per surgeon per year. By the year 2000, slightly fewer doctors will have done 6 million operations, or an average of just over 600 operations per year. By the year 2020, the average age of eye surgery patients will go down by five years, from 7 to 68. Also, the number of women with gynecological diseases is projected to rise, and there will be more demand for gynecological examination chairs for pregnant women’s exams. This will help the exam become more common.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world are the most important places for the professional medical chairs market. North America has the biggest market share among them. In 2014, it had about 4.1% of the market share. This segment is also projected to keep its market share at a CAGR of 6.8% over the next few years. The market in this area is mostly driven by the amount of dental, eye, and ear, nose, and throat (ENT) clinics, especially in the U.S. and Canada. Aside from this, the market is also helped by the fact that bariatric chairs and wheelchairs are covered by insurance in the area.

Another important market for skilled medical chairs is Asia and the Pacific. Rising numbers of older people and more money in people’s pockets are the main things driving the market in this area. Asia-Pacific growth is mostly driven by China, India, Singapore, and South Korea.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 8.0% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 3.92 Billion By Type Birthing Chairs, Blood Drawing Chairs, Dialysis Chairs, Ophthalmic Chairs, ENT Chairs, Dental Chairs, Rehabilitation Chairs, Other By Applications Hospital, Extended Care Institute, Other By Companies Sirona, Danaher, A-Dec, Morita, Planmeca, Midmark, Invacare, Atmos Medical, Cefla, Heinemann Medizintechnik, DentalEZ, Fresenius Medical Care, Forest Dental Products, Topcon Medical, Winco, BMB medical, ACTIVEAID, Combed, Medifa, Hill Laboratories Company, Marco., and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Specialty Medical Chairs Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Sirona, Danaher, A-Dec, Morita, Planmeca, Midmark, Invacare, Atmos Medical, Cefla, Heinemann Medizintechnik, DentalEZ, Fresenius Medical Care, Forest Dental Products, Topcon Medical, Winco, BMB medical, ACTIVEAID, Combed, Medifa, Hill Laboratories Company, Marco., and Others.

Specialty Medical Chairs Market by Types:

Birthing Chairs

Blood Drawing Chairs

Dialysis Chairs

Ophthalmic Chairs

ENT Chairs

Dental Chairs

Rehabilitation Chairs

Other

Specialty Medical Chairs Market by Applications:

Hospital

Extended Care Institute

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

