Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Specialty Pharmacies Call for Congress to Act on Pharmacy DIR Fee Reform in Budget Reconciliation Bill

Specialty Pharmacies Call for Congress to Act on Pharmacy DIR Fee Reform in Budget Reconciliation Bill

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Washington, DC, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Congress continues to develop and advance budget reconciliation legislation, specialty pharmacies are alarmed that the House has not included pharmacy direct and indirect (DIR) remuneration fee reform.  These rising DIR fees under Medicare Part D are harming specialty pharmacies and their patients who are living with life-altering and life-threatening medical conditions.

National Association of Specialty Pharmacy President and CEO Sheila Arquette, RPh stated, “Congress has a real opportunity right now to reduce senior drug costs through pharmacy DIR reform, ending a decades long effort that has manipulated drug costs under Medicare Part D while directly hurting the specialty pharmacies that serve patients with conditions like multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, or cancer.”

Earlier this year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) told Congress that DIR fees have more than skyrocked, 91,000% since 2010. DIR fees are monies received by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and Part D plans and include concessions pharmacies are forced to pay after, and sometimes up to six months after, they have dispensed medications to seniors. Pharmacy DIR fees result in profit for PBMs/payers while forcing pharmacies to fill Medicare prescriptions below cost.  If Congress were to reform pharmacy DIR fees, the reform would reduce the amount seniors pay for their drugs when they receive them from a pharmacy.

“As the budget reconciliation process continues, NASP urges lawmakers to take immediate action to reform pharmacy DIR fees, utilizing the reforms included in the Pharmacy DIR Reform to Reduce Senior Drug Costs Act (H.R. 3554/S. 1909).  We are very concerned this much needed reform is not in the House bill today despite broad interest on Capitol Hill in addressing this fixable problem.  The implications of these fees are clear, affecting drug affordability and pharmacy access across the U.S., even during a pandemic.  The time to act is NOW.”

# # #

 

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry.  NASP members include the nation’s leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors ,logistics providers, wholesalers/distributors and ​​​practicing pharmacists, nurses, and pharmacy technicians.  With over 145 corporate members and 2000 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

CONTACT: Sheila M. Arquette, RPh
National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)
(703) 842-0122
sarquette@naspnet.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.