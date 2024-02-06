On-premises tape storage solution offers Amazon S3 Glacier-compatible option for cold data storage with significant savings compared to public cloud

Boulder, Colo., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spectra Logic®, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced it has validated its On-Prem Glacier solutions for deployment in NetApp StorageGRID® object-based storage environments. The new combination creates a hybrid cloud storage infrastructure optimized for preserving large amounts of data over extended periods of time. With this solution, inactive data may be tiered to object-based tape storage, providing greater scalability, robust security and substantial cost savings compared to public cloud options.

Spectra® On-Prem Glacier is a modern object-based tape solution that provides performant, cost-effective backup and archive storage using standard Amazon S3 and Amazon S3 Glacier APIs. Native support for Amazon S3 protocols in NetApp StorageGRID allows Spectra On-Prem Glacier storage to be seamlessly inserted into existing workflows. Spectra On-Prem Glacier solutions improve ransomware resiliency and minimize cloud data retrieval, reducing or eliminating expensive egress fees. The combined solution is ideal for management and long-term retention of unstructured data at scale.

“The Spectra On-Prem Glacier solution provides NetApp StorageGRID customers with the ability to add a Glacier tier configured with object-based tape to extend the capacity and reduce the costs of their long-term on-prem object storage,” said Vishnu Vardhan, Director of Product Management for Object Storage at NetApp. “The validated integration gives organizations more flexibility in how they store their data, especially archives and back-up that are not in active use. By combining both technologies, our customers can get both the agility of flash and the longevity of tape to help ensure their data is always ready when they need it.”

Spectra On-Prem Glacier benefits include:

Optimized cold data retrieval speeds with better performance than cold cloud tiers

Superior cybersecurity and ransomware protection with data immutability, encryption in flight and at rest, and air-gapped storage

Increased data control; enabling easy compliance with governance, sovereignty and retention requirements

Increased sustainability with technology options that minimize energy consumption

Significant cost savings; up to two-thirds less cost than comparable cold cloud storage

“We’re excited that NetApp has validated Spectra On-Prem Glacier for use by StorageGRID customers. Spectra Logic is delivering an innovative on-premises solution to manage and optimize storage for long-term data retention,” said Chris Bukowski, Senior Manager, Product Marketing, Spectra Logic. “We recognize the significance of the increasing costs of storing data in the cloud. This integration provides a valuable new option for reducing cloud data retrieval and accompanying egress fees, while scaling to near-limitless capacity with less complexity.”

