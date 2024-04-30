DALLAS, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that the company received the Commitment to Quality Achievement Award from the Texas Manufacturer Assistance Center (TMAC) for their UKCA Mark Attainment.

“Spectral AI is honored to be recognized as an upcoming leader in the Texas Manufacturing space,” said Louis Percoco, Spectral AI’s General Manager. “Our mission is to bring innovation and solutions to wound care through the company’s DeepView™ technology with the utmost quality and a strong manufacturing backbone is vital as we continue driving towards commercialization of the product. We are proud to be part of the local business infrastructure and appreciate the support and recognition for the focus the team brought to the table by the Texas manufacturing community.”

TMAC, which is associated with the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) aims for Texas manufacturers to achieve profitable growth and increased competitiveness. The non-profit program supports Texas manufacturers by granting business management consulting services, new technologies implementation, operations streamlining, workforce development and strategic planning. Their services extend beyond manufacturers and also include distribution, logistics, construction, healthcare and government entities. This award heralds in a new era of quality excellence and leadership for Spectral AI as they move toward product commercialization.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView™ System. DeepView™ is a predictive device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal to change the current standard of care, DeepView™ is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about DeepView™, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

