DALLAS, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that it has added two new U.S. Clinical Trial Sites for its 2024 Burn Pivotal Study: the University of California San Diego and the University of Utah.

These new locations expand the total number of U.S. Clinical Trial Sites to 14.

“These two new sites allow us to capture additional burn patients who enter through the Emergency Department and thus complement our existing trial site presence at burn centers across the country, establish our presence in new geographies, and advance us towards our objective of completing this study by the end of the year,” said Peter M. Carlson, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral AI. “Moreover, a broader base of clinical trial sites provides access to a more diverse patient population, reduces bias, and provides the opportunity to elevate the profile of our DeepView™ System across a wider range of clinicians and healthcare settings.”

The 2024 U.S. Burn Pivotal Study is designed to validate the AI-driven algorithm used by Spectral AI’s DeepView™ System for burn indication. The study is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and it is expected to be the final clinical trial before the Company seeks FDA approval of its DeepView™ System for burn indication in 2025.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView™ System. The DeepView™ System is a predictive device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal to change the current standard of care, the DeepView™ System is expected to provide faster and more accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView™ System, visit www.spectral-ai.com .

