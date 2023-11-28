Ian Michael was the Editor and Publisher of Spectroscopy Europe and Spectroscopy World since 1975, where he wrote about the latest trends in analytical sciences. Michael cared very deeply about the advertisers and readers of both publications, and always added a personal touch to his work.

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MJH Life Sciences® and Spectroscopy® are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Spectroscopy Europe and Spectroscopy World, two leading digital magazines for experts in the analytical sciences. This acquisition will expand Spectroscopy’s global reach, growing its audience to more than 71,500 readers worldwide. The merger of the publications will expand Spectroscopy’s mission to provide valuable, practical and leading-edge information to the spectroscopy community.

“This exciting development is a key milestone as we forge ahead with our ambitious plans to grow within international markets,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president, and CEO of MJH Life Sciences. “We are not just evolving; we are revolutionizing the landscape, and this is just one of many steps on our extraordinary journey into broader ex-US territories. The future is bright, and MJH Life Sciences is at the forefront, driving progress and pioneering change.”

Under the direction of Editor and Publisher Ian Michael, Spectroscopy Europe, and Spectroscopy World, have been writing about the latest trends in analytical sciences since 1975. Published six times a year, the digital magazines cover a wide range of techniques including imaging, atomic and molecular spectroscopy, handheld devices, and more. Michael, who died in April, was a well-respected expert, dedicating his career to advancing the field of spectroscopy.

Michael graduated from the University of St. Andrews with a Bachelor of Science in zoology. He served as an editor for John Wiley & Sons before founding IM Publications, the parent company of Spectroscopy Europe and Spectroscopy World. Katie Michael, his wife, said that he cared very deeply about the advertisers and readers of both publications, and always added a personal touch to his work.

Spectroscopy provides peer-reviewed articles, trusted advice from expert columnists, and the latest breaking developments to facilitate the advance of analytical spectroscopy and its use as an essential tool across a variety of applications and fields. Spectroscopy is indexed in the Web of Science, Journal Citation Reports, Scopus, EBSCOhost, and CAS Source Index (CASSI) Search Tool, and Digital Object Identifier (DOI) system.

