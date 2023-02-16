According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America dominated the industry. It accounted for 46.7% of total revenue

Farmington, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Spectroscopy Instruments market size was estimated at USD 14.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. Advanced technology Spectroscopy It is anticipated that instruments and consumables will contribute to the expansion of this market, leading to more business possibilities. Spectrometers are in greater demand on the market because scientists are continually developing new applications for them. Important individuals are working to create goods that are simple to use and produce superior results. These modifications will assist researchers in producing more accurate findings. This is anticipated to contribute to growth over the next few years.

Spectrometry is rapidly gaining prominence as one of the most essential diagnostic methods. It is utilised in a variety of methods. Drug development, proteomics, metabolomics, forensic analysis, and pharmaceutical analysis are instances of these applications. In recent years, this technique has been utilised more frequently at various phases of the drug discovery process.

Spectroscopy Instruments Market Recent Developments:

In December 2016: The International Phenomenon Center Network collaborated with Broker’s utilization of the NMR system to increase the development of clinical and translational research.

In January 2016: Acquired Affymetrix, Inc. from Thermo Fisher Scientific. The company's life science analysis and genetic analysis development capabilities have been strengthened.

2015: Perkin Elmer partners with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to increase analytical equipment and improve laboratory services for J&J's life sciences incubator.

Spectroscopy Instruments Market Segmentation Analysis:

Due to its extensive use in the life science industries and the commercial availability of technologically advanced goods in this sector, molecular spectrometry was able to dominate the market and account for 37.6% of the market’s revenue in 2020. In the area of molecular spectroscopy, for instance, PerkinElmer, Inc. offers a complete selection of instruments, accessories, and consumables, in addition to software and informatics. This business offers services in the areas of infrared spectroscopy, fluorescence spectroscopy, ultraviolet-visible (UV-Vis) spectroscopy, FT-IR microscopy, and imaging systems under the category of molecular spectroscopy.

In 2020, the pharmaceutical analysis applications segment dominated the market and accounted for 35.5% of the total revenue. In addition, this industry is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical analysis consists of a set of procedures for finding, identifying, purifying, and quantifying a substance, determining the structure of chemical compounds, or separating the components of a solution or mixture. These operations may be executed in any sequence.

Regional Outlook:

North America dominated the industry in 2020. It accounted for 46.7% of total revenue, more than any other area. This is because many of the industry’s most significant firms, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, and others, are headquartered in the region. There are a number of organisations and associations that are involved in this area and work to create and disseminate information about new advanced spectrometry products and technology, which is another positive aspect of this field.

Additionally, industry leaders are conducting more research and development on new diseases. This can be traced back to the market-dominating area. Agilent Technologies, Inc. and other businesses in the field conduct extensive research and development to create novel resins for isolating and purifying vaccines.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 7.2% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 14.1 Billion By Type Molecular Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry (MS), Atomic Spectrometry By Product Instrument, Consumables, Services By Applications Proteomics, Metabolomics, Pharmaceutical Analysis, Forensic Analysis, Others By End User Government & Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others By Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Broker Corporation, JEOL Ltd., FLIR Systems, Inc., Endress+Hauser Group, MKS Instruments, Inc, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Spectroscopy Instruments Market Dynamics:

Spectroscopy techniques that have been developed in the market with the help of advanced technologies help the market of spectroscopy by allowing more study of the sample with the help of magnetic radiation and more accurate and precise results with more structural information. These techniques are widely used in many industries, such as the pharmaceutical, food and drug, chemical, oil and gas, and oil and gas industries, and there are more demands from the laboratory. Techniques for spectroscopy that were made possible by new technologies and put on the market help the market for spectroscopy by allowing more study of the sample through the interaction of magnetic radiation.

Growth Factors:

Spectroscopy is used to test the purpose, and the market for spectroscopy has come up with ways to do this as the number of ways to use it has grown. The market for spectroscopy can grow if there is more interaction between matter and electromagnetic radiation. The wavelength and frequency can be chosen for each test so that the results are more accurate and useful.

Spectroscopy is being used more and more in a wide range of industries, such as hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, the food and agriculture industries, the chemical industry, and the oil and gas industry. This is possible because spectroscopy has quickly adopted new technologies.

Spectroscopy Instruments Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Broker Corporation, JEOL Ltd., FLIR Systems, Inc., Endress+Hauser Group, MKS Instruments, Inc, and Others.

Type Outlook

Molecular Spectrometry Visible and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy Infrared Spectroscopy Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy Others

Mass Spectrometry (MS) MALDI-TOF Triple Quadruple Quadruple-Trap Hybrid Linear Ion Trap Orbit rap Quadruple -Orbit rap

Atomic Spectrometry Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (AES) Atomic Fluorescence Spectroscopy (AFS) X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) Inorganic Mass Spectroscopy



Product Outlook

Instrument

Consumables

Services

Application Outlook

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Pharmaceutical Analysis

Forensic Analysis

Others

End-use Outlook

Government & Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

