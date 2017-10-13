Breaking News
Home / Top News / Spectrum ASA: 3rd Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Spectrum ASA: 3rd Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

 

Summary        
         
       SPECTRUM GROUP
       Quarter   Quarter   9 months   9 months   12 Months 
       ended   ended   ended   ended   ended 
      30.09.17 30.09.16 30.09.17 30.09.16 31.12.16
 (USD 1000)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited) 
               
Net operating revenue        17 014   20 447*   72 741   52 273*     86 852**
               
EBIT     (5 827)  (2 478)  (9 153)    (19 097)  (19 048) 
               
Net Profit / (Loss)     (5 909)  (3 985)  (12 612)  (22 807)  (20 283) 
               
Cash flow from operating activities       22 993 2 844     83 327   40 819   61 215
               
Investment in Multi-Client library       13 529   8 050    72 140   43 197   50 671
               
Multi-Client library Net book value       201 648   220 393   201 648   220 393   192 721
               
Cash and cash equivalents          10 670   14 882   10 670   14 882   15 827

 * Includes other revenue related to tax credit in Brazil of MUSD 8.7 (*) and MUSD13.1 (**).

Q3 Highlights

*  Late sales in the quarter of MUSD 7.6 (2016: MUSD 9.7)
*  Prefunding on Multi-Client investments in the quarter was MUSD 9.3 (2016: MUSD 1.5), primarily related to the Gabon and Argentina surveys.
*  Multi-Client investments were MUSD 13.5 with 69% prefunding rate (2016: MUSD 8.1 with 19% prefunding)
*  Operational cash flow in Q3 was MUSD 23.0 (2016: MUSD 2.8)

 

9 months Highlights

*  Late sales YTD of MUSD 25.7 (2016: MUSD 23.0)
* Prefunding on Multi-Client investments was MUSD 46.9 (2016: MUSD 16.2), substantial part related to the Gabon and Argentina surveys.
*  Multi-Client investments were MUSD 72.1 with 65% prefunding rate (2016: MUSD 43.2 with 37% prefunding)
*  Operational cash flow was MUSD 83.3 (2016: MUSD 40.8)

  

“Spectrum provides innovative Multi-Client seismic surveys and high quality
seismic imaging services to the global oil and gas industry from offices in the
Norway,  UK, USA,  Brazil, Egypt,  Australia, Indonesia  and Singapore. Spectrum
designs,  acquires and processes seismic data  to deliver high quality solutions
through its dedicated and experienced workforce.
Spectrum  holds the  world’s largest  library of  Multi-Client 2D marine seismic
data  and a significant amount of  3D seismic. The company’s strategy focuses on
both  the major, established hydrocarbon-producing regions  of the world as well
as  key frontier areas identified by  our experienced team of geoscientists. The
Spectrum  library  of  Multi-Client  data  contains  projects  from  many of the
foremost  oil producing  regions of  the world.  These include  new acquisition,
reprocessing and interpretation reports.”

www.spectrumgeo.com

  

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.