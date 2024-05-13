ST. LOUIS, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spectrum Healthcare Resources (Spectrum), a long-standing, trusted partner of the U.S. Department of Defense Military Health System, announces that it was awarded a 10-year contract with the Defense Health Agency (DHA) after a rigorous and competitive bidding process. Through this new contract, Spectrum will support the DHA Medical Q-Coded Support and Services-Next Generation (MQS2-NG) program for the period of June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2034.

Under this contract, Spectrum will provide direct patient care and other associated support services or health activities for active duty and retired military personnel and their families across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and other U.S. territories and possessions. By providing increased clinical personnel and a stable, predictable workforce, Spectrum will reinforce the DHA mission to deliver timely access to high-quality care, sustain uniform service provider clinical skills that will decrease overall Department of Defense health care costs, and enhance readiness opportunities.

“We are pleased that the Defense Health Agency will continue to entrust Spectrum’s physicians, nurses, dentists, and other caregivers with providing top-quality, proven care to our nation’s defenders and their families so they can continue the critical work protecting our country,” George Tracy, President of Spectrum Healthcare Resources, said. “From our inception, Spectrum has been dedicated to serving the Military Health System, and we are privileged to partner with the DHA in sustaining and expanding military medical capabilities to maximize medical education and training pipelines, ensure force readiness, and optimize capacity to re-attract and provide access to care for our warfighters and beneficiaries.”

About Spectrum Healthcare Resources

Spectrum Healthcare Resources (Spectrum) was established in 1988 to deliver systems, programs and processes designed to meet the unique needs of military, government and Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Systems. Spectrum is the leading organization providing physician and clinical staffing and program management services to United States Military Treatment Facilities, VA clinics, and other Federal Agencies through various contracting vehicles. Spectrum provides responsive, innovative services producing proven, value-added results as defined by our customer.

In addition to our own extensive capabilities, Spectrum is able to augment its own resources with the reach and scope of our parent company, TeamHealth. Through more than 14,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, acute behavioral health, post-acute care, post-acute behavioral health, ambulatory care, and medical call center solutions to more than 2,600 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide.

The term “TeamHealth” as used throughout this release includes Team Health Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, affiliated medical groups and providers, all of which are part of the TeamHealth organization. “Providers” are physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other healthcare providers who are employed by or contract with subsidiaries or affiliated entities of Team Health Holdings, Inc. All such providers exercise independent clinical judgment when providing patient care. Team Health Holdings, Inc., does not have any employees, does not contract with providers and does not practice medicine.