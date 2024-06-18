New Location Enables SPEE3D to Closely Collaborate with Customers Locally, Including the U.S. Department of Defense

SPEE3D and UNH Marian McCord, Senior Vice Provost for Research, Economic Engagement and Outreach at UNH with Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D and Steven Camilleri, CTO of SPEE3D at the ribbon cutting

Durham, New Hampshire, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPEE3D , a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced it has opened its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility and applications center, located at the John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center at the University of New Hampshire (UNH). The new location will enable SPEE3D to collaborate more closely with clients in the United States, including the U.S. Department of Defense. The company celebrated this milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday that included SPEE3D leadership, UNH faculty and leadership, and local dignitaries.

SPEE3D will manufacture printers at the new facility, while maintaining its manufacturing headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. The company also will staff an applications center and work with customers to identify new applications and tailor solutions based on their specific needs. Additionally, SPEE3D will leverage UNH’s resources, facilities, and talent pool to drive additive manufacturing innovation and adoption, while providing technical support for existing and future advanced 3D printing initiatives.

“Establishing our first U.S.-based location at the Olson Center brings together a world-class manufacturing center at UNH with SPEE3D’s leading cold spray additive manufacturing technology to a region known for its innovation and advancements,” said Byron Kennedy, CEO at SPEE3D. “Although we are an Australian company, we have partners worldwide and a strong presence in America, so it made perfect sense to expand our footprint to address the needs of our partners.”

SPEE3D’s new location is strategically located at one of the nation’s most prominent tech corridors, offering unique opportunities to participate in joint collaborative projects and programs with nearby research, engineering and repair/overhaul facilities. These include the U.S. Department of Defense, the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (NH), Bath Iron Works (ME), the Army Natick Soldier Research Center (MA), the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (MA), the Naval Underwater Warfare Center (RI), and the Raytheon Technology Research Center (CT).

“UNH’s partnership with SPEE3D underscores the vital role that academic and industry collaboration can play in fostering innovation and cutting-edge research,” said Marian McCord, Senior Vice Provost for Research, Economic Engagement and Outreach at UNH. “We are proud to be an integral part of the state’s innovation ecosystem by providing facilities, a skilled workforce, and access to a robust business and research community. We are thrilled SPEE3D has chosen UNH’s John Olson Advanced Manufacturing Center as its first U.S. manufacturing location and look forward to establishing N.H., and UNH, as a global destination for industry.”

About SPEE3D

SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology. As a result, SPEE3D’s product portfolio enables significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of metals, including copper, aluminum, stainless steel, and aluminum bronze. To learn more, visit www.spee3d.com .

About the University of New Hampshire

The University of New Hampshire inspires innovation and transforms lives in its state, the nation, and the world. Nearly 16,000 students from 50 states and 87 countries engage with an award-winning faculty in top-ranked programs in business, engineering, law, health and human services, liberal arts, and the sciences across more than 200 programs of study. A Carnegie Classification R1 institution, UNH partners with NASA, NOAA, NSF, and NIH, and received over $210 million in competitive external funding in FY23 to further explore and define the frontiers of land, sea, and space.

Attachment

SPEE3D and UNH

CONTACT: Heather Meeker SPEE3D 4153109551 [email protected]