SPEE3D’s WarpSPEE3D Printer Will Give Academia and Businesses Access to Metal Additive Manufacturing Technology to Quickly Print Parts at Large Scale

Melbourne, Australia, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPEE3D, a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced they have partnered with Missouri University of Science and Technology (S&T) to bring their metal additive manufacturing technology to the school’s Kummer Institute Center for Advanced Manufacturing. The school has purchased the WarpSPEE3D printer to address research manufacturing and industry supply chain needs, such as replacing castings and forgings. Additionally, there will be an emphasis on workforce development training for students.

Missouri S&T is partnering with SPEE3D to better understand the company’s proprietary metal cold spray technology and specifically chose WarpSPEE3D to address the immediate needs of the industry on a larger scale. WarpSPEE3D is the world’s first large-format metal 3D printer to use patented SPEE3D technology that enables significantly faster and more scalable production than traditional manufacturing. It builds parts up to 40kg or 88lbs and up with a diameter up to 1m by 700mm or 3’ by 3’ in hours versus days. This tremendous speed transforms metal 3D printing from being useful for prototyping or low-volume production into a real-world manufacturing solution.

“SPEE3D has been grateful to partner with leading academic institutions worldwide, and we’re thrilled a forward-thinking academic institution like Missouri S&T will bring the printing capabilities of the WarpSPEE3D to their students and the community,” said Steven Camilleri, Co-Founder, and CTO at SPEE3D. “The partnership will showcase our unique cold spray technology, giving academia and businesses the ability to print large-scale parts quickly that would otherwise not be available.”

“The manufacturing academia community is quickly adopting new technologies such as additive manufacturing to train the future of the workforce and address real-world supply chain business needs,” said Bradley Deuser, Assistant Research Professor and Manufacturing Engineer for the Kummer Institute Center for Advanced Manufacturing at Missouri S&T. “Understanding the capabilities of SPEE3D’s WarpSPEE3D printer will help us address different use cases for industry needs such as castings and forgings, which will help drive lower lead times, and drive domestic US manufacturing, including locally here in Missouri.”

The WarpSPEE3D will be housed in the Center for Aerospace Manufacturing Technologies on campus. In the future, the printer will be showcased at the new Missouri Protoplex, which opens in 2025 and merges the local manufacturing needs of businesses and academia. The Protoplex reflects the statewide ecosystem of manufacturing and technology it serves, conceived as a place where industry and academia come together to research new materials and methods, prototype and test new manufacturing processes, develop workforce competencies, and solve multi-discipline problems required to bring integrated cyber-physical manufacturing systems into practical use.

