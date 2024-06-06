Exclusive First Look Happening at the Large Scale Additive Action Team Meeting (LSAAT) in Worcester, Massachusetts

TitanSPEE3D SPEE3D Previews New TitanSPEE3D

Worcester, MA, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPEE3D, a leading global additive manufacturing company, will introduce its groundbreaking large-format metal 3D printer, TitanSPEE3D, at the Large Scale Additive Action Team Meeting (LSAAT) held at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. TitanSPEE3D will bring a new era of metal component production, offering high design freedom and rapid production in just days. This innovative printer will have the ability to create large metal parts that would typically require casting – a process that can stretch over months.

TitanSPEE3D uses SPEE3D’s proprietary Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology, which allows for rapid and low-cost metal printing. The printer will have an extremely large build volume of 2.4m diameter x 1m tall, with a printed part maximum weight of 2000kg. TitanSPEE3D was designed to work with various metals, including 6061 Aluminium, Aluminium Bronze, and 316 Stainless Steel. The printer has a 4.3 x 4.3m floor area footprint and is 3.3m tall at its highest point, weighing approximately 5 metric tons.

“SPEE3D revolutionized large-scale metal 3D printing when we launched our first printer utilizing our unique Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology and have elevated this success through continual expansion of our 3D printing technologies,” said Paul Maloney, Chief Revenue Officer at SPEE3D. “The TitanSPEE3D will be a game changer for industries that rely on casting for very large parts, including defence, heavy industry, and others, to have the ability to print quickly, sustainably, and at a competitive cost. We’re thrilled to preview this technology at LSAAT.”

TitanSPEE3D will be available to a limited number of beta customers in 2024, with the commercial release slated for 2025.

About SPEE3D

SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology. As a result, SPEE3D’s product portfolio enables significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of metals, including copper, aluminum, stainless steel, and aluminum bronze. To learn more, visit www.spee3d.com.

Attachment

TitanSPEE3D

CONTACT: Heather Meeker SPEE3D 4153109551 [email protected]