Speech Synthesis to Test Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Voice Mail (VM) Systems

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press media regarding the latest enhancements to the new speech-to-text conversion utility referred to as Speech Transcription Server, which is enhanced with text-to-speech feature allowing automated on-the-fly generation of audio files from user-defined text.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/speech-transcription-server-in-ivr-system.jpg ]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/speech-synthesis-test-interactive-ivr-vm-systems.html ]

“GL’s Speech Transcription Server (STS) is an automated PC-based speech-to-text conversion utility which is enhanced with text-to-speech allowing automated on-the-fly generation of audio files from user-defined text required for voice responses in IVR systems,” said Mr. Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

“The Cloud-based speech synthesizer converts text into human-like speech in more than 50 languages and variants saved in PCM or WAV audio file formats.”

He further added, “As an easy-to-use API, Cloud-based speech synthesizer is a flexible solution for creating a variety of use cases. Common use cases include call center automation, testing Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Voice Mail (VM) systems, transforming text to be consumed as audio, lifelike interactions across devices or applications including speech prompts to activate and control iPhone SIRI or Android Google assistant.”

“This can be used as a standalone utility or integrated with other GL test tools for automation, precise call control, and quality analysis. STS supports REST APIs which allows the utility to be used with any GL intrusive test tool including MAPS™ and VQuad™. One can send and receive transcription requests, as well as retrieve transcription results from the database.”

Main Features of Speech Synthesis

  • Ability to convert text files into PCM (u-law, PCM16 16 kHz, PCM16 24 kHz) or WAV (u-law, a-law, WAV16 16 kHz, WAV16 24 kHz) speech file formats
  • Supports multi-languages such as English (variants supported include U.S., U.K, India, Australia, Canada, Ireland), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and many more
  • Cloud-based speech synthesizer provides accurate speech files (requires Internet connectivity)
  • Instantaneous voice prompt generation for the user defined text
  • Assist with IVR testing where voice responses are required
  • Support for Windows® 7 and above

Benefits

  • Out-of-the box integration support with existing GL test platforms such as VQuad™ and MAPS™
  • REST API support for fast and easy integration with third party testing platforms
  • REST API server allows one Speech Transcription Server instance to serve multiple clients
  • Generate necessary voice prompts to activate iPhone Siri and Google Voice and automate call control test functions on connected mobile devices
  • User defined text allows to generate expected voice prompts while testing IVR systems

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure ‘quality and reliability’ of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: [email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]

