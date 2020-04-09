New York state, epicenter of America’s coronavirus crisis, set another single-day record of COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, as veteran doctors and nurses voiced astonishment at the speed with which patients were deteriorating and dying.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Speed of coronavirus deaths shock doctors as New York toll hits new high - April 8, 2020
- Russia, Saudi to debate oil output cuts as U.S. resists joining - April 8, 2020
- Automakers push to reopen plants with testing and lots of masks - April 8, 2020