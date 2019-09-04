SpeedNews To Host Key Business & General Aviation Conference on October 2, 2019

Influential Business & General Aviation Event in Los Angeles, CA Offers Strategic Insight, Program Updates & Networking Opportunities for Aviation Industry Suppliers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aviation Week Network’s SpeedNews Conferences, the world’s most prominent developer of aerospace and aviation information-sharing events, today announced that its Business & General Aviation Conference will be held October 2, 2019, at Jonathan Club in Los Angeles, CA. To register, visit http://speednews.com/business-and-general-aviation-industry-suppliers-conference .

This event gathers equipment manufacturers and suppliers, MRO and IT suppliers, aviation marketing and business development professionals, analysts, economic development groups, and financial institutions that seek an in-depth understanding of the business and general aviation industry.

Industry experts and manufacturers will provide updates on the state of the industry, recovery trajectories within the market, new programs, and technology advancements. Various networking opportunities throughout the Conference will enable attendees to connect with colleagues and develop valuable relationships with peers and influential decision-makers.

The content-rich agenda offers keynotes and panel presentations on topics including general and business aviation industry trends, OEM product strategy and market developments, and supersonic flight, as well as a highly anticipated market forecast – all topics with immediate potential impact on the business and general aviation industry. Scheduled speakers include representatives from Airbus Helicopters, GAMA (General Aviation Manufacturers Association), GE Aviation, Gulfstream Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney Canada, and Textron Aviation amongst many others.

“Last year’s Conference was a huge success, and we are looking forward to welcoming business and general aviation professionals, along with our elite group of presenters to Los Angeles this October,” says Joanna Speed, Managing Director, A&D and SpeedNews Conferences – Aviation Week Network. “This is a great opportunity for anyone involved in business and general aviation sectors to learn from the experts and to network.”

For information about registering or promotional opportunities, contact Joanna Speed at +1-310-857-7691 or [email protected] . On Twitter, follow @speednewsconf ( https://twitter.com/speednewsconf ). For information about all SpeedNews events, visit http://speednews.com/all/conference .

