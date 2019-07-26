Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Breaking News
2 mins ago

CONCORD, N.C., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK), a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment, will host its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Marcus G. Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President, and William R. Brooks, Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will discuss the company’s second quarter financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2019. A question and answer session will follow the formal remarks.   

Interested participants should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time to (833) 236-2749 (Toll-Free) or (647) 689-4174 (International). To join the call, participants will be required to provide conference ID number 6275189. The live webcast can be accessed at www.speedwaymotorsports.com under “Investors”. 

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary. For more information about Speedway Motorsports, visit www.speedwaymotorsports.com.

CONTACT: CONTACT:    Janet Kirkley
            (704) 532-3318
