Spero Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel, Globally Recognized Law Firm, Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Losses

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (“Spero” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPRO). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Spero securities between October 28, 2021 and May 2, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until July 25, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser:

Spero Therapeutics, Inc.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data submitted in support of the Tebipenem HBr NDA were insufficient to obtain FDA approval; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the Tebipenem HBr NDA in its current form; (iii) the foregoing would necessitate a significant workforce reduction and restructuring of Spero’s operations; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Spero class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the Spero class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
Investor Relations

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

