Spero Therapeutics Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (“Spero”), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Spero has applied to list its common stock on The NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol “SPRO.”

BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen and Stifel will act as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Oppenheimer & Co. will act as a co-manager.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Spero

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections.

