Breaking News
Home / Top News / Sphere 3D Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Sphere 3D Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY), a company delivering containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

On November 13, 2018, the Company closed the divestiture of its Overland subsidiary and related business. The financial results of Overland for the third quarter and nine months ended 2018 have been reflected in the Company’s consolidated statements of operations as discontinued operations. Results below exclude discontinued operations. Our results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were as follows:

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results:

  • Revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.4 million, compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2018.
  • Gross margin for the third quarter of 2019 was 35.5%, compared to 14.7% for the third quarter of 2018.
  • Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $1.8 million, compared to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2018.
  • Share-based compensation expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.2 million, compared to $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. Depreciation and amortization was $0.3 million in both the third quarter of 2019 and 2018.
  • Other income for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.3 million. The majority of which related to agreements entered into with certain executives of the Company and the Company’s Board of Directors to extinguish certain accrued liabilities. The Company wrote off $1.7 million of outstanding liabilities and recorded a gain on forgiveness of liabilities.
  • Net Income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.9 million, or a net income of $0.33 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $3.1 million, or a net loss of $1.61 per share, for the third quarter of 2018.
  • Net loss from discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2018 was $1.8 million, or a net loss of $0.92 per share.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Results:

  • Revenue for the first nine months of 2019 was $4.5 million, compared to $6.4 million for the first nine months of 2018.
  • Gross margin for the first nine months of 2019 was 31.9%, compared to 17.4% for the first nine months of 2018. 
  • Operating expenses for the first nine months of 2019 were $6.0 million, compared to $11.1 million for the first nine months of 2018.
  • Share-based compensation expense for the first nine months of 2019 was $0.5 million, compared to $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2018. Depreciation and amortization was $0.8 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared to $3.3 million for the first nine months of 2018.
  • Other income for the first nine months of 2019 was $2.3 million. The majority of which related to agreements entered into with certain executives of the Company and the Company’s Board of Directors to extinguish certain accrued liabilities. The Company wrote off $1.7 million of outstanding liabilities and recorded a gain on forgiveness of liabilities.
  • Net loss from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2019 was $2.6 million, or a net loss of $1.09 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $12.2 million, or a net loss of $8.00 per share, in the first nine months of 2018.
  • Net loss from discontinued operations for the first nine months of 2018 was $5.4 million, or a net loss of $3.55 per share.

Investor Conference Call:
Sphere 3D will not be hosting a third quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call.

About Sphere 3D:
Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) delivers containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Sphere 3D has a portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer® dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals. For more information, visit www.sphere3d.com. Follow us on Twitter @Sphere3D and @HVEconneXions

Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, our inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing; any increase in our cash needs; the Company’s ability to maintain listing with the NASDAQ Capital Market; market adoption and performance of our products; the level of success of our collaborations and business partnerships; possible actions by customers, partners, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in our periodic reports contained in our Annual Information Form and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com) and in prior periodic reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov). Sphere 3D undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Kurt Kalbfleisch
+1-858-495-4211
[email protected]

 
SPHERE 3D CORP.
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
                 
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2019       2018       2019       2018  
         
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenue    $ 1,368     $ 1,306     $ 4,461     $ 6,377  
Cost of revenue      883       1,114       3,036       5,269  
Gross profit      485       192       1,425       1,108  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Sales and marketing     550       885       1,494       2,406  
Research and development     460       486       1,673       2,496  
General and administrative     801       1,465       2,814       6,156  
      1,811       2,836       5,981       11,058  
Loss from operations      (1,326 )     (2,644 )     (4,556 )     (9,950 )
Interest expense – related party     (41 )     (494 )     (327 )     (2,264 )
Interest expense     (9 )           (24 )      
Other income (expense), net     2,261       53       2,283       (32 )
Net income (loss) from continuing operations      885       (3,085 )     (2,624 )     (12,246 )
Net loss from discontinued operations            (1,767 )           (5,431 )
Net income (loss)    $ 885     $ (4,852 )   $ (2,624 )   $ (17,677 )
                 
Net income (loss) per share:                
Continuing operations   $ 0.33     $ (1.61 )   $ (1.09 )   $ (8.00 )
Discontinued operations           (0.92 )           (3.55 )
Net income (loss) per share basic   $ 0.33     $ (2.53 )   $ (1.09 )   $ (11.55 )
Net income (loss) per share basic diluted   $ 0.10     $ (2.53 )   $ (1.09 )   $ (11.55 )
Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:                
Basic     2,668,311       1,916,523       2,403,373       1,531,067  
Diluted     8,909,761       1,916,523       2,403,373       1,531,067  
                 

 
SPHERE 3D CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
 
         
    September 30,   December 31,
      2019       2018  
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 129     $ 341  
Accounts receivable, net     777       1,142  
Inventories     825       1,230  
Other current assets     389       784  
Total current assets     2,120       3,497  
Investment in affiliate      2,100       2,100  
Property and equipment, net     3       6  
Intangible assets, net     2,613       3,348  
Goodwill     1,385       1,385  
Other assets     936       950  
Total assets   $ 9,157     $ 11,286  
         
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT        
Current liabilities   $ 8,185     $ 9,639  
Redeemable preferred shares     1,019       6,571  
Other long-term liabilities     713       683  
Total shareholders’ deficit     (760 )     (5,607 )
Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit   $ 9,157     $ 11,286  
         


GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.