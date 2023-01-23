Immersive Collaboration Solution by Sphere Hybrid meeting using Sphere for design review to conclude work on a 3D model prior to production.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sphere, formerly known as holo|one, announces its latest software release with tools that will change the game in extended reality (XR). This news positions the company as the first to unleash the potential of immersive collaboration by combining the power of XR with state-of-the-art translation functionality.

Globally, enterprises have been forced to adapt to the acceleration of remote work, while juggling an increasingly prevalent skills gap. Expectations and public pressure have increased, with meetings becoming less effective than ever – until now.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, with an office in Zurich and employees across the globe, Sphere is an XR software developer and provider, actively used by many of the world’s leading enterprise customers. Set to launch in the first quarter of 2023, Sphere 3.0 is primed to forever alter the way businesses meet. Not only is it supercharging the remote working landscape by transforming it from 2D to 3D, but it’s also empowering professionals to connect across dialects.

The company’s development will enable workers to flawlessly collaborate with remote participants represented as lifelike avatars – including eye, face, and hand tracking – for a more authentic meeting experience. Harnessing next-gen conversation software, speakers will be empowered to communicate in the language of their choice, with listeners receiving live translation feeds in their native tongue. To eliminate the unnatural presence of subtitles, participants wearing XR headsets can instead hear real-time, translated spatial audio from the talking individual/avatar.

“The future of work lies in immersive collaboration,” says founder and CEO, Sven Brunner, “the new work paradigm demands that enterprises adopt remote working operations, but our goal at Sphere is to preserve the engagement and productivity that comes with in-person meetings. Using Sphere, teams working at a distance and talking in different languages can feel as though they’re in the same room, perfectly understanding one another. As a result of 3.0, language will no longer be a barrier to doing business. Nor will the limitations posed by legacy conferencing software.”

This release comes hand-in-hand with an official rebrand in Q1 of 2023. Formerly known as holo|one, the company recognized as the standard for enterprise metaverse technology will simply go by ‘Sphere’.

Sphere offers multiple XR use-cases in one streamlined, turnkey solution. However, each package is built on the critical foundation of connecting teams in new dimensions to enhance productivity, thus driving tangible ROI for its customers. Sphere 3.0 will optimize immersive collaboration beyond anything available in the current marketplace.

Sphere is a unified collaboration and productivity tool, seamlessly integrating extended reality (XR) into enterprise business processes within manufacturing, automotive, defense, healthcare and more.

The company is transforming operations as a no-code solution covering critical use cases, including digital collaboration, sales and marketing, remote assistance, workflow guidance and life-size overlays. By reducing training efforts, decreasing service resolution times, and dropping error rates to nearly zero, Sphere has been widely recognized as the enterprise standard for XR software.

