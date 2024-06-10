Spherix diversifies portfolio with strategic entry into classical hematology, tapping into a specialty with a high unmet patient need and expansive market growth.

EXTON, PA, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spherix Global Insights, a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into coverage of the classical hematology market – specifically covering indications such as paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), sickle cell disease, hemolytic anemia, and hemophilia.

Classical hematology, addressing the needs of non-malignant hematological disorders, has become an area of rapid evolution. With multiple product approvals in thrombocytopenia, PNH, hemophilia, sickle-cell disease, and beta-thalassemia in just the past several months, the need for comprehensive market intelligence has never been greater. Spherix’s expansion into this high-demand area positions the firm to provide best-in-class support to its clients in navigating the complexities and opportunities across the landscape.

“For Spherix, choosing hematology as our seventh core therapeutic coverage area was a straightforward decision,” says Dan Barton, CEO. “The classic hematology indications are experiencing significant advancements, and it is a sector frequently requested by our clients. We’re very excited to announce this expansion and broaden Spherix’s strategic advisory services.”

The addition of hematology to Spherix’s portfolio will feature several comprehensive service offerings in the inaugural year along with tracking services for six newly launched agents. These offerings will encompass detailed market insights, strategic advisory sessions, and tailored services designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities within this dynamic therapeutic area. 2024 service offerings by indication include:

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH):

Market Dynamix™: Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

Launch Dynamix™: Fabhalta (iptacopan) in PNH

Launch Dynamix™: Voydeya (danicopan) in PNH

Patient Chart Dynamix™: Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

Hemoglobinopathies:

Special Topix™: New Products and Gene Therapies in Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia

Launch Dynamix™: Casegvy and Lyfgenia in Sickle Cell Disease

Launch Dynamix™: Casegvy in Beta-Thalassemia

Hemophilia

Special Topix™: Innovations in Hemophilia Treatments

Launch Dynamix™: Beqvez in Hemophilia B

Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA):

Market Dynamix™: Warm Antibody Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia and Cold Agglutin Disease

Thrombocytopenia:

Market Dynamix™: Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP)

About Spherix’s Offerings

Patient Chart Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the “why” behind treatment decisions, include year over year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists’ attitudinal & demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

Special Topix™ is an independent service that includes access to a report or series of reports based on current events or topics of interest in specialty markets covered by Spherix.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and ophthalmology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

