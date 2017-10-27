SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Filing of 2016 Annual Report on Form-20

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (“SPI Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SPI), a global clean energy market place for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 27, 2017.

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed and downloaded on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.spisolar.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department at [email protected]

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is a global provider of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. SPI Energy focuses on the EPC/BT, storage and O2O PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential PV projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The Company operates an online energy e-commerce and investment platform in China, as well as B2B e-commerce platform offering a range of PV and storage products in Australia. The Company has its operating headquarters in Hong Kong and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

For additional information, please visit: http://investors.spisolar.com

CONTACT: For investors and media inquiries please contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
IR Department
Email: [email protected]
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
