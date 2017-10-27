SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Filing of 2016 Annual Report on Form-20

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (“SPI Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SPI), a global clean energy market place for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 27, 2017.

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed and downloaded on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.spisolar.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department at [email protected]

