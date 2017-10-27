SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Enters into Framework Agreement and Pre-Sale Agreements

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (“SPI Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SPI), a global clean energy market place for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, today announced that it has entered into framework agreement (the “Agreement”) with a SOE engaged in the clean energy business (the “Purchaser”) in China, pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all equity interests in certain solar power projects of the Company with total capacity of up to 90 MW. In addition to the Agreement, the Company has entered into pre-sale agreements with the Purchaser and other related parties that the Purchaser will acquire two solar power projects covered in the Agreement with total capacity of up to 40 MW, which located in Xunwu, Jiangxi Province with capacity of 10MW and Wusitai, Inner Mongolia with capacity of 30MW.

There can be no assurance that the definitive transaction documents will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be successfully completed thereafter.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is a global provider of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. SPI Energy focuses on the EPC/BT, storage and O2O PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential PV projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The Company operates an online energy e-commerce and investment platform in China, as well as B2B e-commerce platform offering a range of PV and storage products in Australia. The Company has its operating headquarters in Hong Kong and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

