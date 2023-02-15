Spices Market Research Report trends and insights Information By Type (Garlic, Ginger, Turmeric, Cumin, Cinnamon, Pepper and Others), By Category (Organic and Conventional), By Form (Whole, Ground/Powder and Others), By End User (Food Retail, Food Service and Food Processing), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

Market Synopsis

A spice is any plant material—seed, fruit, root, peel, or other—that is principally used for flavoring, coloring, or preserving culinary goods. Numerous spices possess antibacterial qualities. Chili and pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, and cumin are some popular spices sold in stores. A noticeable growth rate in the worldwide spice market is anticipated during the projected period. The expansion can be ascribed to the rise in cross-cultural food appeal and the preference for packaged spices. Spices are dried fruits, seeds, roots, and bark to add taste, perfume, and color to food. Many different types of spices, including crushed, ground, and whole ones, come from different places and cuisines.

These spices each give food a distinct flavor, fragrance, and taste. A growing number of food products are using spices as their primary ingredients. In salads, soups, processed foods, and cooked items, spices are utilized to boost flavor. Pepper enhances the natural flavor of meat and seafood while also serving as a preservative. Adding herbs and spices to dairy dishes has medicinal and nutritional advantages. Global food production is growing quickly, creating a wealth of prospects for spice suppliers. As consumers continuously seek out “natural” nutrition, they favor naturally natural, fresh, healthful, and balanced foods. They also prefer products that use natural and clean-label aromas and ingredients. They often think of “clean label” as having a natural color and flavor.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 20.9 billion CAGR 4.33% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Category, Form, End Use And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing Preference for Packaged spcies demand for on-the-go convenience foods

Market Competitive Landscape:

The essential players in the spices market are:

The Watkins Co. (US),

Organic Tattva (India),

Organic Spices Inc (US),

McCormick & Company, Inc. (US),

Frontier Co-op (US),

Colorado Spice (US),

SpicesInc.com (US),

Sauer Brands, Inc (US),

B&G Foods, Inc (US),

Terana, SA (Mexico)

TAJÍN (Mexico ).

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

One of the main factors influencing the usage of spices is the rising demand for real food worldwide. The increasing desire for different flavors in foods and snacks is expected to inspire manufacturers to create high-quality, enticing, and dependable goods that can uphold uniform standards worldwide. Spices can change the flavor of certain food and correspond with regional flavors from other places. Consumers are becoming more aware of what they consume and want to know about the components and their nutritional value without sacrificing the food’s taste or flavor. Spices are essential for giving meals the flavor and taste that are wanted.

Manufacturers of spices are launching cutting-edge goods into the market that offer food a genuine flavor while being nutritious. Market participants are developing spices with their research and development departments that improve taste and consumers’ health. The market for spices is expanding due to the rising desire for creative flavors, authentic foods, and ethnic preferences in foods and snacks. The desire for quick food options is also fueled by the fast expansion of the food processing industry and consumers’ busy work schedules and inactive lifestyles. As a result, the market expansion is further fueled by the increasing use of spices in manufactured and ready-to-eat food products. In addition, the growing HoReCa industry in India is promoting market expansion. The spreading influence of western cooking trends is also stimulating the desire for many novel spices.

Market Restraints:

Due to supply and demand, the costs of spices and herbs are always changing. Asia and South America are the two continents that produce most of the world’s spices. In 2022, Asia was the world’s greatest producer of spices, with significant exports to the Middle East, Europe, and North America. There is a gap between supply and demand for spices since the output is highly volatile and is greatly impacted by environmental factors, including rainfall, floods, and droughts. Many small, regional businesses compete in the fragmented market for spices. These players are in fierce competition with little product distinction.

Moreover, due to their competitive pricing, widespread presence, and traditional and established customer bases, small and regional competitors have a firm grasp on the industry. Since they have first-hand knowledge of the quality of the products, consumers are hesitant to transition from conventionally utilized products. Additionally, most consumers are price-conscious, making it harder for organized businesses to maintain control of the unorganized market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The revolutionary COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on nearly every organization worldwide. The economy has been harmed by the widespread factory closures and store network disruptions caused by this epidemic. Depending on social norms, efforts to promote moderation, and health systems, this disease has varying effects in different countries, and each one is developing a strategy to combat the pandemic. However, various research investigations are pointing to using specific seasonings that may support our resistance and help us fight the likes of COVID and various other infections. Supporting the resistance in the fight against COVID has become crucial in the current situation, coupled with maintaining hygiene and heeding all established clinical warnings. As a result, the demand for reviving spices that can boost human resistance is booming in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

Market Segmentation

By end use, the market includes food retail, food service, and food processing. By type, the market includes garlic, ginger, turmeric, cumin, cinnamon, and pepper. By category, the market includes conventional and organic. By form, the market includes whole and ground/powder.

Regional Insights

Nearly every nation in the Asia-Pacific region produces spices and consumes many of them. The fact that spices have historically been an essential component of numerous Asian cuisines is crucial to the market’s expansion in this area. Other variables influencing the local market expansion include urbanization and population growth. The regional market for spices is anticipated to expand in tandem with rising brand recognition and the expansion of organized retail in developing nations. The region’s sales of various spices have expanded due to the growing popularity of cross-cultural cuisines and the corresponding rise in demand for exotic and unique flavors. As a result, many global brands are drawn to increase their market share in Asia-Pacific.

The regional market is expanding due to the area’s changing demographics and way of life. Pepper, paprika, pimento, cinnamon, and other spices are among those that are commonly consumed in the area. The desire for novel flavors among consumers is influenced by globalization. This has prompted several European manufacturers to release spice blends inspired by various world cuisines. Additionally, as people become more health conscious, the need for spices with beneficial characteristics like turmeric and ginger in daily meals has increased. Additionally, a variety of spices are being consumed along with plant-based protein by the expanding vegan and vegetarian population to make food and appear and taste like meat. The makers in the European spice market are following a trend by providing goods in tiny packaging.

