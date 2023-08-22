FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), will be attending the NASCAR Xfinity Series WAWA 250 along with the Alpha Prime Race Team on Saturday, August 25, at Daytona International Speedway at 7:30 PM ET. Among the many NASCAR drivers, one name stands out: Ryan Ellis. A distinguished athlete representing Spider Energy, Ellis is a testament to the brand’s commitment to unmatched performance and boundless energy. Ellis will be driving the number 43 Chevrolet Camaro.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Daytona International Speedway promises to be a race to remember. Experience the thrill of the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the ultimate energy companion: Spider Energy Drink. But why choose Spider Energy over other energy drinks? The answer lies in Spider Energy’s unique taste and blend of 240 mg of caffeine, taurine, guarana, B- vitamins, and electrolytes, ensuring NASCAR fans stay charged and alert from start to finish.

“For those attending the WAWA 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Spider Energy is the drink of choice for fans who want to match the racers’ energy and excitement,” said Russ Kaffenberger, Chief Revenue Officer at Golden Grail Beverages. “Ryan Ellis embodies the excitement and resilience that Spider Energy stands for. Golden Grail Beverages couldn’t be prouder to partner with Ryan, whose dedication to the craft of high-speed auto racing makes him the epitome of excellence. His representation of Spider Energy is a testament to his and the brand’s commitment to being the best on and off the track.”

THE SPIDER ENERGY NASCAR CONNECTION

Whether at the Speedway or tuning in from home, NASCAR enthusiasts are encouraged to switch and feel the Spider Energy difference. Available in four exhilarating flavors, including Original Citrus Twist, our sugar-free option Zero Citrus Twist, Strawberry Lemonade, and Widow Maker Red, White, and Bite, there’s a Spider Energy drink for every palate.

For more details on Spider Energy and its range, visit www.goldengrailbeverages.com.

About Spider Energy

Spider Energy isn’t just another energy drink; Spider Energy is the go-to energy drink for those who demand more. With a unique blend of ingredients designed for maximum energy and focus, Spider Energy is the top choice for enthusiasts and athletes. Visit Spider Energy at www.goldengrailbeverages.com

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY), www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com, is a fast-growing company focused on driving innovation, promoting growth, and managing a diverse beverage portfolio with responsible investment. We target brands with a proven sales history, robust retail presence, loyal consumer base, and strong value propositions. Our growing portfolio includes brands within emerging and expanding beverage categories, such as Spider Energy Drink, Sway Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water, KOZ Water, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD. We are dedicated to eco-friendly practices and replacing plastic with more sustainable alternatives to reduce plastic pollution. Golden Grail pledges to do our part to create a sustainable future while maintaining an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations, and its financial performance and condition. Also, it includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.