SpiderOak Mission Systems Partners with Carahsoft to Provide Secure Communication and Collaboration Solutions to Federal Government

Partnership will provide agencies with cryptographically hardened communications capabilities for secure communications in even the most hostile and contested environments

WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SpiderOak Mission Systems , providers of cryptographically secure communication and collaboration products, today announced a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to accelerate awareness and availability of its Zero Knowledge Encryption/Distributed Ledger-based capabilities to Federal agencies and the intelligence community. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SpiderOak’s Master Government Aggregator™, making the company’s secure communications solutions available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts and reseller partners.

“SpiderOak’s security value proposition could not be more relevant to the Federal mission space than it is right now, and I can think of no better partner than Carahsoft to expand our reach to these potential clients,” said Mike Campanelli, Federal VP at SpiderOak Mission Systems. “Public and private organizations are rapidly expanding their use of remote communication and collaboration capabilities. The urgency of this situation compresses the due diligence runway of deploying such capabilities from miles to feet. However, doing so securely is the challenge. At SpiderOak, this is what we do. The world is a safer place when its data is secure.”

SpiderOak’s CrossClave solution is a fully secure modern productivity suite designed from the ground up to meet the information security needs of the Federal government. A security-first alternative to existing SaaS-based file sharing tools, CrossClave gives users absolute confidence in the safety and integrity of their most sensitive data across trusted and untrusted networks alike. Leveraging Zero Knowledge Encryption, CrossClave eliminates entire categories of cyberattacks, reducing the attack surface and the subsequent vulnerabilities attackers can exploit. Additionally, CrossClave’s application of Distributed Ledger/Private Blockchain capabilities is unique in the industry and raises the bar on managing authority and trust around data and processes, providing a new level of data integrity and non-repudiation.

“SpiderOak is the right partner in our new telework and virtual collaboration environment and offers government clients operating in insecure adversarial environments complete confidence in the confidentiality, integrity and availability of their most sensitive information assets,” said Caroline Malaby, Manager of the SpiderOak team at Carahsoft. “More and more, we are seeing the need for cryptographically secure communications among our Federal clients, many of whom are adapting to increases in remote employees. Many of these same agencies have zero tolerance for risk in securing sensitive communiques and information, and SpiderOak offers the ideal solution to address this critical need. We look forward to working with SpiderOak and our reseller partners to help our government clients securely communicate and collaborate.”

SpiderOak's secure communications solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B.

About SpiderOak Mission Systems

As network environments have become increasingly contested, the defensive capabilities of most software products have not kept pace with the attackers. SpiderOak is on a mission to Protect the Worlds data via Secure Communication & Collaboration products & solutions. Our offerings Leverage Zero Trust Distributed Data Enclaves to ensure the Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability of our client’s most sensitive data in any environment. From explicit entitlements in mobile applications, to process sandboxing in web browsers, SpiderOak employs a constructional design philosophy where security is built into our products from the ground up.



About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company’s dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver SpiderOak Mission Systems, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry’s fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .