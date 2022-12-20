Spigen ArcField MagFit Wireless Charger is now available. It is compatible with the Apple MagSafe and charges iPhone 14, 13 and 12 models with 7.5W. The device is completely compatible with other MagSafe accessories.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World-renowned mobile accessory brand Spigen announced the newest product to its mobile-charging power accessory lineup: Spigen ArcField MagFit Wireless Charger. MagFit is the Spigen MagSafe Compatible Products’ Lineup, and more products will be released.

With the same size as the Apple official MagSafe wireless charger, Spigen ArcField MagFit Wireless Charger is completely compatible with other MagSafe accessories. Also, according to the result of the Spigen internal charging speed test with iPhone 14 Pro, it took less than three hours to charge 0% to 100%, which is about 20 minutes faster than Apple’s official MagSafe wireless charger.

Spigen ArcField MagFit Wireless Charger features various Spigen technologies. WIth AirBoost™ technology, it identifies the device and provides the maximum possible power output. The OverheatProtection™ helps Spigen ArcField MagFit Wireless Charger prevent devices from getting damaged by the heat when it charges.

“Spigen always focuses on making customer-oriented products,” says Joe Bae, the director of Spigen Power Accessory Department. “Spigen ArcField MagFit Wireless Charger is made with premium aluminum to not only improve the performance of the product but also give satisfaction of the use experience. Moreover, a 4.9-foot-long cable will provide a convenient experience while using it.”

The Spigen ArcField MagFit Wireless Charger is now available on Amazon. Click the link below to buy it for US$25.99.

Buy the Spigen ArcField MagFit Wireless Charger on Amazon

