Challenges of Web3 Apps

The blockchain industry has been experiencing lightning-fast advancements in recent years, thanks to innovative solutions. Innovative compositions work like building blocks to fuel new innovative solutions. Private data ownership has empowered Dapps with greater interoperability while scaling solutions like Layer 2 and ZK Rollups are gaining traction to meet the soaring concurrency demands of future apps.

As blockchain innovation has rapidly evolved in recent years, existing blockchain infrastructures cannot

provide general-purpose apps with composability and interoperability, as apps aren’t operating in fully on-chain environments.

Introducing Spike’s One-stop Solution

Let’s see how Spike’s solution is setting the standard high with its one-stop solution in the web3 space:

1. Data Standardization: The First Issue to be Solved

On-chain Dapps are known for their composability, thanks to the unified standards of asset formats and smart contracts. However, this isn’t the case for games, social apps, tools, and other apps developed in different environments and languages.

Spike IDE solves this by allowing developers to use familiar programming languages like Java, Python, C# and others. Once the data is compiled into virtual machines, it becomes a unified format, achieving native data readability between apps.

2. Functional Environments and Composability

Spike OS further allows apps to run in a unified and open environment, enabling interoperability. Blockchain Dapps have native interoperability since they run on a public ledger, while general-purpose apps require private environments like private servers, data base. Even if two apps operate on the same blockchain, they don’t process data interconnectivity.

To this end, Spike OS provides a decentralized computing environment that removes private servers, allowing user data to be fully owned and controlled by users and public data to be managed by a computing pool.

3. Modularization: The Future of App Development

Spike OS also aims to achieve composability through modularization. Each app is composed of multiple modules with varying levels of complexity.

Communication between modules is done through protocols in the OS. Developers can add, modify, and replace existing modules based on mature apps to launch new apps fast and avoid reinventing the wheel.

A Track Record of Success

Spike has a track record of success in metaverse products, including Oasis, which has attracted tens of millions of users. The team is now launching its on-chain version in the Spike ecosystem, with Spike OS incorporated into its low-level structure. Spike will also be participating in the latest hackathon held by BNBChain and Cyberconnect to showcase the latest version of Oasis.

Spike OS: A Pluggable On-Chain Environment

Spike OS supports EVM-compatible blockchains and has already launched test apps on BSC, Polygon, and other blockchains. The firm plans to transplant Spike OS to more blockchains and make it a pluggable on-chain environment, providing a standardized and open operating environment for general-purpose apps to move into Web3.

Overall, Spike OS serves as a development and operating standard as well as a decentralized computing environment. The computing nodes provide computing services (like storage, communication, rendering, etc.) for the OS by staking tokens and receiving corresponding rewards. With its innovative approach and focus on improving composability and interoperability, Spike OS is set to revolutionize productivity in the Web3 space.

Mark your calendars and get on the Web3 bandwagon for a smooth journey with Spike’s futuristic solution.

