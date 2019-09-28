Spillover: world economies’ next big headache

Factories have been the first victims of the Trump-era global trade rows. Now the question is how much their troubles will spread to other parts of the world’s biggest economies: the so-called spillover effect.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- SoftBank seeks help from its COO to turn WeWork around: Bloomberg - September 27, 2019
- Washington governor urges state health board to ban some vaping products - September 27, 2019
- ‘Damning’ facts will help sell impeachment probe to divided voters at home, Democrats say - September 27, 2019