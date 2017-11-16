Breaking News
Spin Games LLC Granted a Remote Operating License for United Kingdom by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission

RENO, Nev., Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spin Games LLC, a leader in interactive gaming technology and content, announced today that the UKGC has issued Spin Games an ‘Operating License’ to provide gambling content and technology to Spin partners in the United Kingdom. This operating license opens the way for the company to start supplying Spin’s proven winning interactive gaming content utilizing Spin’s own ROC3TM RGS (Remote Gaming Server), the company’s newest version of the ROCTM. This enables Spin Games to expand the company’s footprint reaching new customers throughout the United Kingdom.

Spin Games is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, and is currently distributing their proven winning content and technology to select regulated i-gaming casinos globally. The company is in the process of applying for additional gaming licenses in a variety of new commercial domestic and international jurisdictions.

Kent Young, CEO stated, “We are extremely excited to announce this landmark operating license as it is a key approval for Spin Games, and will allow us to establish our expanding presence globally.  Bringing proven land-based content to the i-Gaming environment within the UK and Europe is another milestone and significant opportunity for Spin, signifying the company’s growth and success.”

About Spin Games
Founded in January 2012 and located in Reno, NV, Spin Games LLC is known for the design and development of world-class gaming content and remote-gaming-server technology for social and Reel Money Gaming interactive markets. Spin has content and RGS licensing agreements with top -tier content providers, including Konami Gaming, Inc.; Everi; Incredible Technologies; Inspired Gaming; Lightning Box; Aruze Gaming;  Eibic Gaming; Grand Vision Gaming; and Novomatic, to name a few. For more information about Spin Games LLC, please visit www.spingames.net
