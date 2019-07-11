Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Promotional Activity Involving Its Common Stock

Breaking News
HOUSTON, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (SPIN) (the “Company”) was notified by OTC Markets (“OTC”) on July 10, 2019 of recent trading and promotional activity regarding its common stock. The Company has been informed that this may have resulted in a higher-than-average trading volume in the Company’s stock. The Company was informed that emails (and other possible promotional materials) were sent from a non-affiliated third-party source.

The Company had no knowledge of the unauthorized promotional activity until it was notified by OTC Markets and given a copy of an example of the material. Neither the Company nor its officers were involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation, distribution, or payment of the promotional materials, and accordingly the Company had no editorial control over the content.

Upon conducting due diligence inquiries regarding the unauthorized promotional activity, the Company has determined that the content of the promotions contains incomplete and unvetted information with speculative and misleading language regarding the Company’s business performance and its shares. The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in its press releases and its filings and disclosures made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (through the EDGAR Database).

After inquiry of management, the Company believes (i) its directors and control persons, its officers, directors, any controlling shareholders (defined as shareholders owning 10% or more of the company’s securities), or any third-party service providers have not, directly or indirectly, been involved in any way (including payment of a third-party) with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its security, and (ii) neither the Company, its officers, directors, any controlling shareholders, nor any third-party service providers have sold or purchased the Company’s securities within the past 90 days.

Since February 2018, the Company has engaged Andrew Barwicki Inc. for investor relations services.

The Company has not within the last five years issued shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.

About Spine Injury Solutions, Inc:
We are a medical services and technology company facilitating diagnostic services for patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. We deliver turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons and other healthcare providers that provide necessary and appropriate treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents. Our technology and funding services help reduce the financial burden on healthcare providers that provide patients with early-stage diagnostic testing and non-invasive surgical care, preventing many patients from being unnecessarily delayed or inhibited from obtaining needed treatment. We believe that our services and technology brings strong transparency and impartiality to all parties involved in the settlement of patient cases.

