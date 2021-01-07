Breaking News
Spine Pain Center Announces Grand Opening of New Location

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For over forty years, the team at Spine Pain Center has been committed to a tradition of providing patients in South Carolina with quality chiropractic care. The dedicated staff strives to help patients find relief from pain and ensure their bodies are performing at their optimal level. The staff is happy to announce that this tradition is expanding to Surfside Beach. The grand opening of the new addition to the Spine Pain Center community took place on January 4th, 2021.

Dr. Joseph Carew and his wife Dr. Karen Carew have helped a countless number of patients find total relief through chiropractic care. Both doctors are fully committed to providing quality treatment to help patients heal through natural means without the use of medications or invasive surgeries.

The team at Spine Pain Centers is also adding a new member to their chiropractic family at the new Surfside Beach location. Dr. Patrick Martin uses his experience to help patients of all ages achieve whole-body wellness. When asked about his transition to Spine Pain Center, “It just made sense,” says Dr. Martin. “I know that [Spine Pain Center] is where my experience is best utilized.”

Chiropractic care is a multi-faceted healthcare system that does not just treat symptoms. Instead, chiropractic care works by treating the core cause of pain and dysfunction. By locating and treating sources of pain and discomfort, chiropractors like Dr. Martin, Dr. Karen Carew, and Dr. Joseph Carew restore balance within a person’s body. Spine Pain Center welcomes the residents of Surfside Beach to experience the perks of spinal adjustment and whole-body health wellness.

Contact the team at Spine Pain Center online or over the phone at any of their 3 locations:

Surfside Beach: 843-238-5900

North Charleston: 843-606-2412

Mount Pleasant: 843-884-8444

