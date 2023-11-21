The global spine surgery medical equipment market is expected to reach US$ 15.9 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 4.5%, says RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Spine surgery medical equipment includes a wide range of specialized gadgets and instruments used in spinal surgical operations. Herniated discs, spinal stenosis, deformities, fractures, and other spinal problems can all be treated with these surgeries.

The global prevalence of spinal problems has increased, including degenerative disc disease and spinal abnormalities. As the population ages, the prevalence of spine-related illnesses rises, resulting in greater demand for spine procedures and associated medical equipment.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, spinal fusion segment is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period. Various methods can be used to produce this kind of fusion.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 11.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 15.9 billion Growth Rate 4.5% Dominant Segment Spinal Fusion Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Prevalence of spinal disorders

Advancements in surgical techniques

Growing geriatric population Companies Profiled Medtronic PLC

Styker Corporation

Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Globus Medical Inc.

Alphatec Spine Inc.

ZimVie Inc.

Orthofix Holdings Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global spine surgery medical equipment market include.

In October 2022, Centinel Spine, LLC expanded the availability of the prodisc Cervical Total Disc Replacement (TDR) portfolio, which allows the disc to be customized to the patient’s anatomy.

Some of the prominent players and brands operating and contributing significantly to the global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment market growth include Medtronic PLC, Styker Corporation, Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Globus Medical Inc., Alphatec Spine Inc., ZimVie Inc., Orthofix Holdings Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global spine surgery medical equipment market based on type and region

Global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Spinal Decompression Spinal Fusion Fracture Repair Devices Arthroplasty Devices Non-fusion Device

Global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Spine Surgery Medical Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Spine Surgery Medical Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Spine Surgery Medical Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Spine Surgery Medical Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Spine Surgery Medical Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Spine Surgery Medical Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Spine Surgery Medical Equipment Report:

What will be the market value of the global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment market?

What are the market drivers of the global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment market?

What are the key trends in the global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment market?

Which is the leading region in the global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Spine Surgery Medical Equipment market?

