SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spine Wave Inc., a leader in minimally invasive spine surgery and expandable interbody devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd M. Potokar as an independent director to our Board of Directors. With over three decades of remarkable experience in the medical device sector, Mr. Potokar has held pivotal roles serving as Chairman, CEO, Founder and other executive leadership positions, charting new courses in innovation and market leadership for publicly traded companies and early-stage private start-ups. Mr. Potokar has a deep understanding of the spine market across a broad range of companies. His extensive premarket-approval (PMA) and commercial experience added to a string of successful ventures and increased shareholder value at US Surgical (acquired by Tyco), Surgical Dynamics (acquired by Stryker), Link Spine Group (acquired by Johnson & Johnson) and, most recently, Titan Spine (acquired by Medtronic).

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Potokar to our distinguished Board of Directors, as we position the Company for a new phase of growth with multiple technology platforms yielding several exciting new product launches in 2024,” said Mark LoGuidice, Spine Wave Chairman and CEO. “Mr. Potokar’s experience and expertise in the spine medical device industry align perfectly with Spine Wave’s mission to drive innovation and improve patient care. We are confident that Todd’s insights and leadership will be instrumental in our continued growth.”

“Spine Wave has a history of introducing proprietary products to enhance patient outcomes,” said Mr. Potokar. “I am very excited about the robust near-term product pipeline. I am particularly enthusiastic about Spine Wave’s proprietary new method of creating an architectural surface to enhance implant and bone integration. The data I have seen to date is very encouraging and additional studies are underway to further validate the technology.”

Todd M. Potokar’s appointment to Spine Wave’s Board of Directors is effective immediately, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact of his contributions to our company’s strategic direction.

About Spine Wave

Spine Wave is a leader in minimally invasive spine surgery and expandable interbody devices. The Company is committed to offering a broad portfolio of differentiated products and procedure solutions for spine surgeons and their patients. Spine Wave offers a broad portfolio of advanced spine implants and biologic products. The Company is always looking to expand and continues to recruit sales managers and independent distributors to fuel growth. For more information on Spine Wave and its products, please visit www.spinewave.com.

