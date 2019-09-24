Breaking News
Spirax Sarco introduces new compact heat exchanger

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SpiraHeat heat exchanger addresses needs of budget-conscious customers with limited plant floor space

SpiraHeat heat exchangers fill a product void for companies with smaller plants looking for a budget-friendly, space-saving solution that can be installed quickly and easily. Each unit is configured to the customer’s requirements and preassembled, tested and skid-mounted off-site, minimizing set-up time and costs at the customer’s location.

SpiraHeat heat exchangers fill a product void for companies with smaller plants looking for a budget-friendly, space-saving solution that can be installed quickly and easily. Each unit is configured to the customer's requirements and preassembled, tested and skid-mounted off-site, minimizing set-up time and costs at the customer's location.

Blythewood, SC, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blythewood, SC – September 23, 2019 – Spirax Sarco USA has expanded its product line to include a compact, steam-to-water heat exchanger designed for installation in plants with limited floor space. The SpiraHeatTM heat exchanger provides maximum, instantaneous output of hot water at a constant temperature, while its innovative coil design allows the core unit to consume as little as 39 square feet of floor space. The new product, which also helps reduce plant energy costs by improving energy performance, is available through the global network of Spirax Sarco and its distributors.

 

“SpiraHeat heat exchangers fill a product void for companies with smaller plants looking for a budget-friendly, space-saving solution that can be installed quickly and easily,” said Chris Glass, SpiraHeat product manager. “Each unit is configured to the customer’s requirements and preassembled, tested and skid-mounted off-site, minimizing set-up time and costs at the customer’s location.”

 

According to Glass, additional features that make the product attractive to cost-conscious customers are the heat exchanger’s stainless steel shell and coil exchanger, which extend its useful life, as well as an insulated jacket which lowers energy costs by reducing radiant heat loss.

 

The SpiraHeat exchanger is ideal for steady, low temperature hot water applications like building heating, wash down and laundry. Packages can be configured to meet heating and process duties ranging from 341,000 BTUs/hour to 3.4 million BTUs/hour.

 

For more information about the SpiraHeat heat exchanger or Spirax Sarco, visit www.spiraxsarco.com/us

 

About Spirax Sarco, Inc.

With over 100 years of experience in the industry, Spirax Sarco is synonymous with excellence in steam system engineering, offering the most extensive range of products and solutions for commercial and industrial steam applications. The company employs more than 1,300 steam experts in 62 countries around the world. Further information can be found at http://www.spiraxsarco.com/us/.

For further information about application areas and user experience contact 1-800-883-4411 or [email protected]

CONTACT: Leah Veldhoven
Spirax Sarco
8008834411
[email protected]
