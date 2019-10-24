SPIRAX SARCO SHOWCASES ENERGY EFFICIENT PHARMACEUTICAL STEAM PRODUCTS AT ISPE 2019 ANNUAL MEETING & EXPO

Breaking News
Company will also discuss new technology for inline monitoring of steam dryness during interactive Discovery Stage presentation

Blythewood, SC, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Steam experts from Spirax Sarco will feature several of the company’s top products for improving pharmaceutical steam processes at the ISPE 2019 Annual Meeting & Expo (#ISPEAM19), October 27-30 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, NV. Attendees are invited to Booth 207 to get a close-up look at some of Spirax Sarco’s best-selling products, discuss their steam challenges and get tips on engineering and operational best practices.

At noon on Monday, October 28, Spirax Sarco Research Manager Jeremy Miller will take the expo hall’s Discovery Stage to deliver a presentation on Inline Monitoring of Steam Dryness. Miller, Professor of Energy Futures at Brunel University London and a prolific inventor who holds more than 50 patents, will preview Spirax Sarco’s innovative, new technology in a 20-minute, interactive session that’s sure to be instructive.

“Pharmaceutical companies depend on steam for many of their manufacturing processes, so having the volume and quality of steam they need for each application is critical,” said Greg Murphy, Market Development Manager, Spirax Sarco US. If your steam system and processes aren’t what they should be, or if you have any questions at all about steam or thermal energy, our experts will be available at Booth 207 to provide the information you need.

To avoid a wait at the booth, schedule an appointment with a Spirax Sarco expert at http://bit.ly/2oCZj6b.

About Spirax Sarco
With more than 100 years of experience and 1,300 steam experts in 62 countries, Spirax Sarco is a global leader in the engineering of industrial and commercial steam systems. The company offers an extensive range of steam and thermal energy solutions to reduce energy costs, improve product quality and boost productivity for the pharmaceutical industry. 

  • ISPE Annual expo Vegas 2019 
CONTACT: Debbie Carson
Spirax Sarco USA
(800) 883-4411
[email protected]
