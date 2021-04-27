Spire Artists Management joins IZEA Talent Partner Program

Breaking News
Prestigious film and television talent added to all IZEA platforms

Chicago, Illinois, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), today welcomed talent management agency, Spire Artists Management, to the company’s Talent Partner Program. 

Spire Artists Management is an entertainment, branding, and influencer management company, with a proven leadership team representing over 80+ years of combined Entertainment and marketing industry experience. The firm’s team and content creators have been recognized by the industry, winning multiple Emmy awards, Cannes Grand Prix, Cannes Gold Lion, and Telly’s, for innovative content and branding. Spire Artists brings next-level, forward thinking leadership and quality, with talent represented across a cross-section of theatrical, television, and influential web celebrities.

“Today’s film and TV stars have transformed themselves into multifaceted, social-centric digital brands — reaching beyond traditional mediums to secure a space in the digital marketing landscape,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Modern brands desire to be closer than ever to these previously unattainable influencers and collaborate with them via sponsored opportunities. By welcoming an experienced management company like Spire to IZEA’s Talent Partner Program, it furthers the potential for the industry at-large while elevating the best talent for the best programs.”

“We are excited to partner with the visionary team at IZEA”, said Teresa Thornton, Partner at Spire Artists Management.  “With the ever-changing landscape of social media platforms and Influencer marketing now more strategic than ever, IZEA leads the pack in relationship-based, strategic partnerships with just the right mix between branding, management, and influencers. We believe IZEA will be the leader that sets the bar for the industry and we look forward to growing together to new levels of success that wouldn’t be possible without our IZEA Talent Partner relationship.”

Spire and other invited members to IZEA’s Talent Partner Program receive enhanced opportunities for sponsorship deal flow through direct collaboration with IZEA’s consultative Managed Service unit, preferred talent inclusion in both the IZEAx and Shake creator networks, first-look availability into IZEA’s proprietary research initiatives, and exclusive briefing sessions. Selected partners and their signed talent will also participate in select co-marketing, press exposure, and future signature events.

To request an invitation to join IZEA as a Talent Partner please visit : https://izea.com/partners/talent/

# # #

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking  terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Attachment

CONTACT: Martin Smith
IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
Phone: 407-674-6911
Email: [email protected]

