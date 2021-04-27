Prestigious film and television talent added to all IZEA platforms

Spire Artists Management joins IZEA Talent Partner Program Spire Artists Management is an entertainment, branding, and influencer management company, with a proven leadership team representing over 80+ years of combined Entertainment and marketing industry experience.

Chicago, Illinois, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), today welcomed talent management agency, Spire Artists Management, to the company’s Talent Partner Program.

Spire Artists Management is an entertainment, branding, and influencer management company, with a proven leadership team representing over 80+ years of combined Entertainment and marketing industry experience. The firm’s team and content creators have been recognized by the industry, winning multiple Emmy awards, Cannes Grand Prix, Cannes Gold Lion, and Telly’s, for innovative content and branding. Spire Artists brings next-level, forward thinking leadership and quality, with talent represented across a cross-section of theatrical, television, and influential web celebrities.

“Today’s film and TV stars have transformed themselves into multifaceted, social-centric digital brands — reaching beyond traditional mediums to secure a space in the digital marketing landscape,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Modern brands desire to be closer than ever to these previously unattainable influencers and collaborate with them via sponsored opportunities. By welcoming an experienced management company like Spire to IZEA’s Talent Partner Program, it furthers the potential for the industry at-large while elevating the best talent for the best programs.”

“We are excited to partner with the visionary team at IZEA”, said Teresa Thornton, Partner at Spire Artists Management. “With the ever-changing landscape of social media platforms and Influencer marketing now more strategic than ever, IZEA leads the pack in relationship-based, strategic partnerships with just the right mix between branding, management, and influencers. We believe IZEA will be the leader that sets the bar for the industry and we look forward to growing together to new levels of success that wouldn’t be possible without our IZEA Talent Partner relationship.”

Spire and other invited members to IZEA’s Talent Partner Program receive enhanced opportunities for sponsorship deal flow through direct collaboration with IZEA’s consultative Managed Service unit, preferred talent inclusion in both the IZEAx and Shake creator networks, first-look availability into IZEA’s proprietary research initiatives, and exclusive briefing sessions. Selected partners and their signed talent will also participate in select co-marketing, press exposure, and future signature events.

